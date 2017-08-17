Watch: Telugu Film Star Balakrishna Slaps Fan, Video Goes Viral

Telugu film star and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna allegedly slapped a fan in Kurnool district, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Kurnool's Nandyal town, where Balakrishna had reached for an overnight stay after campaigning for his party for an assembly by-poll.

In a video clip that went viral on social media, the Hindupur MLA was seen purportedly slapping a fan in the hotel lobby.

A group of fans garlanded Balakrishna on his arrival and in the jostling that followed, one of them fell on him.

The star then allegedly pushed him away and slapped.

"He was very tired after a hectic day and when he reached the hotel around 10.45 pm there was a heavy crowd. Balakrishna obliged when they wanted to garland him but suddenly this man fell on him because of the jostling. Balakrishna then pushed him away," a TDP leader accompanying him said.

Balakrishna, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, conducted a day-long campaign in Nandyal Assembly constituency yesterday for the by-poll slated for August 23.

The by-election in Nandyal was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagireddy.