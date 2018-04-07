The Website
07 April 2018 Last Updated at 7:47 pm Society

Telugu Actress Sri Reddy Strips In Front Of Film Chamber Alleging Local Artistes Not Given Enough Chances, Booked

Outlook Web Bureau
Video grab: Courtesy- Youtube
outlookindia.com
2018-04-07T19:58:59+0530

Telegu actress Sri Reddy today stripped before the film chamber office here in full public glare alleging local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.

She was later booked by the police under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (obscene acts in any public place).

The actress was protesting in front of the Telegu Film Chamber of Commerce at the posh Banjara Hills here.

A video clip in her twitter handle showed her handing over her bag to a lady and then beginning to remove her clothes.

Sri Reddy alleged that Telugu film directors and producers, instead of giving opportunities to local artistes, were offering more chances to those from other states, a police official said.

The actress also claimed that she was not given membership of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA), he said.

"We have a booked a case under 294 IPC (obscene acts in any public place). FIR was filed against her," the police official added.

The case was booked suo motu, he said.

Several important offices of the Telugu film industry are located in the film chambers office building.

(PTI)

