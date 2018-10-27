Telecom Equipment Makers Commit Rs 4000 Cr Investment For 5G Services:Communication Minister

﻿
Discussions and announcements at the IMC show India is ready for the emerging 5G services. The 5G technology would facilitate machine-to-machine communications and has multiple usages.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 October 2018
Communication Minister Manoj Sinha
File Photo
2018-10-27T14:02:04+0530
Communication Minister Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Telecom gear makers have committed to invest more than 4,000 crore at an event, India Mobile Congress in Delhi.

"We were expecting an investment of Rs 2,000 crore but companies have committed an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore during our discussions at the India Mobile Congress," Sinha told reporters in the event.

The minister added that major investment commitments have come from Ericsson, Samsung, Sterlite Tech, Cisco, Nokia and Intel.

"The National Digital Communications Policy has just been announced and these are the first set of investments flowing in,"  Sinha said.

He said discussions and announcements at the IMC show India is ready for the emerging 5G services. The 5G technology would facilitate machine-to-machine communications and has multiple usages.

"The investments will be made over a period of next one-two years," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

Various other telecom equipment makers like Nokia and BSNL, Samsung and NEC industries have joined hands together to build a successful 5G spectrum infrastrusture in India.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had earlier recommended that India should aim to achieve the objective of 'net zero imports of telecommunication equipment' by 2022.

(With inputs from PTI)

