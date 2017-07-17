Telangana MLA Pays Rs.50 Lakh to Tribal Priests For Pooja For Ministerial Berth, Sends Them to Police When Failed

A ruling party MLA in Telangana paid Rs. 50 Lakh to two tribal priests to conduct special pooja for him to get ministerial berth but sent them to police custody when the duo failed to give him the promised political fortune, according to a report in The Times of India.

The priests were introduced to the MLA by his relatives after they were blessed with a child due to special prayers by the priests. They had performed pooja and given the MLA’s relative some herbs, the report adds.

When introduced to the MLA, the priests, Narasimha and Raju, residents of Kareemabad area in Warangal town, promised special pooja for him for elevation in his political career. They first took Rs 1 lakh from him for buying material for the pooja and duped the legislator of nearly Rs 50 lakh over a period of time.

When he realized that he was duped, the MLA asked his kin to lodge a complaint at the Subedari police station. The police have allegedly taken the priests into custody for interrogation though the cops have not confirmed the incident, the report adds.