Telangana Govt Makes Teaching Telugu Mandatory In All Schools

Telangana government on Tuesday made it mandatory to teach Telugu as a compulsory subject in all the public and private schools of the state for the academic year 2018-2019.



Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said, "We decided to make Telugu a compulsory subject as it is our responsibility to respect our mother tongue and our culture. Studying in English medium schools is becoming a must to acquire good education. We don't want to spoil the career of our children and that is the reason we are making it compulsory to include Telugu along with other subjects."



He held discussions with the officials regarding the regulations that are made to teach Telugu as a subject, after knowing about the terms of implementation to teach the mother tongue.



"First we thought of making mandatory till the intermediate but the syllabus is different in all the Fcolleges. That is why it's becoming difficult to make it a compulsory subject. After observing the teaching of mother tongue in Punjab and Tamil Nadu we thought of implementing the same thing even in our state till 10th standard," KCR added.



The Chief Minister said, "The Telugu University and the Sahitya Academy will decide the syllabus for the different standards."



The Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, ministers KT Rama Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, Padma Rao, government instructor Rajiv Sharma, cultural secretary Burra Venkatesham and others were present in the meeting.

(ANI)