Made Nitish CM, Why Will We Break Alliance?: Lalu

The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad today ruled out resignation of his son, Tejashwi Yadav amidst corruption charges.

"Tejashwi Yadav will not resign, Nitish Kumar didn’t ask for his resignation," said Lalu Prasad at a press briefing after chairing a meeting of RJD MLAs.

The RJD supremo also denied all the the allegatons pointing towards the widening rift between the grand alliance. "We have formed the grand alliance, made Nitish CM. Why will we break the alliance?" he said.

"Nitish Kumar is leader of grand alliance. We will not tolerate any disrespect towards him," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav has been embroiled in the land-for- hotels case.