24 March 2018 Last Updated at 9:43 pm

Tehreek-E-Hurriyat Chairman's Son Goes Missing

Tehreek-E-Hurriyat Chairman's Son Goes Missing
Son of newly appointed Tehreek-e-hurriyat chairman Ashraf Shehrai has gone missing, police sources said. They said the complaint was registered by the family at the police station sardar. 

 

30 year old Junaid Ashraf Khan has left home on Friday  and didn't return. The family  has lodged a missing complaint. Police has confirmed the missing report and said that they are looking into all aspects of his disappearance. Meanwhile, his picture with gun has gone viral on Facebook   suggesting  he may have joined militancy.

According to the police  Junaid left for Friday prayers near his house in Baghat locality and didn't return. The family waited for his return but when he did not reach home, they approached the police.

