Tehreek-E-Hurriyat Chairman's Son Goes Missing

Son of newly appointed Tehreek-e-hurriyat chairman Ashraf Shehrai has gone missing, police sources said. They said the complaint was registered by the family at the police station sardar.

30 year old Junaid Ashraf Khan has left home on Friday and didn't return. The family has lodged a missing complaint. Police has confirmed the missing report and said that they are looking into all aspects of his disappearance. Meanwhile, his picture with gun has gone viral on Facebook suggesting he may have joined militancy.

According to the police Junaid left for Friday prayers near his house in Baghat locality and didn't return. The family waited for his return but when he did not reach home, they approached the police.