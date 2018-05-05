14 People Arrested Over Gang-Rape, Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jharkhand Woman Who Was Burnt Alive

Fourteen people were arrested on Saturday over gangrape and murder of a 18-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Chatra district, the police said. The woman was burnt alive inside her home on Friday, allegedly by men who had raped her on Friday night.

The rape accused, along with his friends, stormed into the house of the woman in Raja Tendua Tola area and assaulted her parents before allegedly setting her on fire, the police said.

The woman's family lodged a complaint with the local panchayat about the incident.

A panchayat was convened on Friday in the village and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the accused. The panchayat had also ordered the accused to do 100 sit-ups before it, police sources said.

However, the accused refused to obey the panchayat directive and instead barged into the house of the woman, along with his friends, the sources said.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the woman to a hospital.

Asked if the woman was in a relationship with the accused, the police said they were investigating the case from all angles.

A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to apprehend the other culprits.

(With PTI inputs)