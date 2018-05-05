The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
05 May 2018 Last Updated at 10:06 am Society

14 People Arrested Over Gang-Rape, Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jharkhand Woman Who Was Burnt Alive

The rape accused, along with his friends, stormed into the house of the woman in Raja Tendua Tola area and assaulted her parents before allegedly setting her on fire.
Outlook Web Bureau
14 People Arrested Over Gang-Rape, Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jharkhand Woman Who Was Burnt Alive
Representative Image
14 People Arrested Over Gang-Rape, Murder Of 18-Year-Old Jharkhand Woman Who Was Burnt Alive
outlookindia.com
2018-05-05T12:23:36+0530

Fourteen people were arrested on Saturday over gangrape and murder of a 18-year-old  woman in Jharkhand's Chatra district, the police said. The woman was burnt alive inside her home on Friday, allegedly by men who had raped her on Friday night.

The rape accused, along with his friends, stormed into the house of the woman in Raja Tendua Tola area and assaulted her parents before allegedly setting her on fire, the police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The woman's family lodged a complaint with the local panchayat about the incident.

A panchayat was convened on Friday in the village and a fine of Rs 30,000 was imposed on the accused. The panchayat had also ordered the accused to do 100 sit-ups before it, police sources said.

However, the accused refused to obey the panchayat directive and instead barged into the house of the woman, along with his friends, the sources said.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the woman to a hospital.

Asked if the woman was in a relationship with the accused, the police said they were investigating the case from all angles.

A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to apprehend the other culprits.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jharkhand Rape Crime Violence Against Women Society Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : UP: Muslim Family Prints Wedding Cards Wth Pictures Of Ram, Sita For Hindu Invitees
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters