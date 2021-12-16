Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Technology innovation key to keep up with pace of national development: MoS Railways

The International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), 2021 will continue till December 18. Jardosh said the National Rail Plan, developed by the ministry, projects to make railways future ready by 2030.

Technology innovation key to keep up with pace of national development: MoS Railways
Indian Railways to make world class railway stations to improve passenger experience. PTI Photo

Trending

Technology innovation key to keep up with pace of national development: MoS Railways
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T16:51:34+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 4:51 pm

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh on Thursday inaugurated the 14th International Railway Equipment Exhibition here and said technology innovation is the key to keep up with the pace of national development.

She also said the Indian Railways is the fourth largest network in the world, and that it is the lifeline of the country's socio-economic growth and provides a large scale of formal and informal employment.

“Railways is in the process of identifying new dedicated freight corridors, high speed rail corridors, and assess rolling stock and locomotive requirements. Adapting and technology innovation is the key to keep up with the pace of national development which translates to the vision of Indian Railways as the global leader,” the minister said addressing the inaugural event.

She said 400 stations will be developed through the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model under the modern concession agreement. The minister added that the railway ministry's focus is to improve passenger experience by creating world class railway stations. Bhopal and Gandhinagar have been developed as world class stations and more will come, she said.

“In the 75th year of independence ('Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' year), the National Rail Plan also envisages several initiatives such as capacity utilisation of existing railway assets, electrification of entire network, freight terminals, dedicated freight and high speed rail corridors,” Jardosh said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The MoS along with other dignitaries also released a coffee table book on green stations. Dipankar Ghosh from the Confedration of Indian Industries (CII) said it is the largest exhibition in Asia where almost 200 companies are participating.

He said IREE 2021 is seeing participation from different countries primarily Austria, Czech Republic, Japan, Germany, France, Switzerland, among others. Ghosh said the national transporter has time and again shown leadership in complex technology adaptations.

Railway Board chairman Suneet Sharma said a large amount of work is being done in various areas of the railways. “We have to keep pace, move forward and that is what railways has been doing. This year, the Indian railways is doing 20 per cent more traffic than last year, and 10 per cent more than even pre-Covid times. The main focus of the department is to create capacity and synergise with other modes of transport,” he said.

The official further said railways made large contributions in difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The railways ferried migrants during the pandemic and during the second wave, it ran oxygen special trains, something which the department did for the first time, he said.  “It was a difficult and challenging time for railways. Now we are gearing up for new challenges,” Sharma added.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Suneet Sharma New Delhi Indian Railways COVID 19 Technology
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Tearful Sergio Aguero Announces Retirement For Health Reasons

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Ministers Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia Finish Day 1 At 221/2

Koushik Paul / Superb knocks from David Warner (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (95*) help Australia dominate Day 1 of the second Ashes 2021-22 Test in Adelaide. Get highlights of AUS v ENG second Test.

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI Will Deal With Virat Kohli's Comments On Captaincy: Sourav Ganguly

Outlook Web Bureau / Kohli, during his pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, said that he was never asked to stay on as T20 skipper by the BCCI, a claim which was made by Ganguly.

Advertisement