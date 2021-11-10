Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Tech-Based Youtube Blogger Md Sitare Aka Hoga Toga Crosses The Million-Plus Mark With Unique Content Pieces

Md Sitare alias Hoga Toga is an Indian tech YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers on his Hoga Toga channel, which we discovered today. He even has two additional YouTube channels.

Md Sitare aka Hoga Toga

2021-11-10T18:46:01+05:30

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 6:46 pm

Today, content creation is a growing industry, and many content creators specialise in a certain speciality. The gifted bloggers not only review new things and gadgets, but they also tell you whether or not a product is worth it.

Furthermore, they will break down the features for you to see exactly what you're paying. Users must immediately follow these brilliant tech influencers if they need assistance keeping up with the digital world!

In the present era, YouTube has become one of the most popular media properties. YouTube provides something for everyone, from Q&As to tutorials to DIYs. There are numerous channels in the technology realm that host videos about gadgets and their use, including reviews, tips and tricks, and news.

One of the niches offered by the platform is the Tech niche, which is growing hour by hour daily. Some of them also provide software download links. The goal of Tech YouTubers is to analyse technology-related topics and make them simple and understandable for their viewers, allowing them to utilise technical aids better.

Md Sitare alias Hoga Toga is an Indian tech YouTuber with over 5 million subscribers on his Hoga Toga channel, which we discovered today. He even has two additional YouTube channels. The first one is Hoga Toga Play, where he uploads gaming videos to 900k subscribers, and the next is Hogatoga Unbox, where he uploads tech unpacking films to 30k subscribers.

His brother, as well as the audience, were his greatest motivating factors. The Hoga Toga is now a group of about five members. A few were his relatives, while others were hired as full-time employees.

Hoga Toga has always been fascinated by innovation, so he used to fix appliances and gadgets at home. After that, he walked inside the working arena after finishing his tenth board. Md Sitare began work in a bag company with his older brother, M Guddu, when he was 18. Then, in 2013, he decided to start a YouTube channel, but he didn't get that much support at first.

On the other hand, his older brother encouraged him and recommended that he produce face videos and submit those to his YouTube page. Then he chose to do so, although he experienced several obstacles in the onset, such as getting nervous in front of the camera.
With his innovative clips, this tech-savvy blogger is helping people stay up to date on fascinating new technology advancements. What we adore about him is his distinct flair, which he maintains throughout their videos.

Check out his channel and his websites, hogatoga.com and Hoga toga.in, will undoubtedly provide fascinating data and information to the viewers.

