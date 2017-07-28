Tax Evaders Beware! Govt Will Track Your Social Media Posts To See If You Are Underreporting Wealth

Have you been avoiding filing taxes or paying too little, but posting pictures of your luxurious lifestyle on social media sites?

Soon, this could land you in trouble. From August, the government will start collecting virtual data not just from traditional sources such as banks but also from the virtual world, as it looks to match residents' spending patterns with income declarations under 'Project Insight', reported Bloomberg.

Advertisement opens in new window

The project, built over seven years at a cost of about Rs 1,000 crore, will complement the world's largest biometric identity database and India's most ambitious tax overhaul as policy makers try to get more people to pay up, added the report.

Through the system, income tax officials would be able to spot those who pay too little tax without raiding offices and homes as they currently do, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking with the media.

Here’s all you need to know about the project:

How will it work?

In the first phase, all existing data, including credit card spends, property and stock investments, cash purchases and deposits, will be migrated to the new system and a central team will send postal or email notices to prod residents to file tax declarations. There will be no physical interaction, officials told Bloomberg.

In the second phase, to be rolled out by December, data analytics will mine, clean and process the information. Individual spending profiles will be created and inquiries will be more targeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

In the third and final phase, which will go live around May 2018, advanced systems will be used to predict future defaults and flag risks.

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be used by the Income Tax department to link and analyse various transactions relating to the tax payers. The project is expected to increase tax compliance up to 40%.

Who is making the project?

Last year, the government had contracted L&T Infotech Ltd to help build the network and boost voluntary compliance. The company has agreed to the build-own-operate-transfer model, which means that while it will be running the project and earning revenues during the contract period, it will ultimately transfer the network to the government once the contract runs out, the report said.

Significance of Project Insight’

The project will help in catching tax evaders in a non-intrusive manner using technology and without traditional intrusive methods like search and seizure.

Advertisement opens in new window

The reporting compliance management system of project will ensure that third party reporting by entities like banks and other financial institutions is timely and accurate. It will also set up a streamlined data exchange mechanism for other government departments.

Other countries which have the system

Belgium, Canada and Australia are already using big data to unearth tax evasion. UK's 'Connect,' which is estimated to have cost some 100 million pounds, has helped prevent the loss of 4.1 billion pounds in revenue since it was launched in 2010.