The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 December 2017 Last Updated at 7:36 pm National

Tatkal Tickets Scam Busted: CBI Official Arrested For Developing Illicit Software

Ajay Garg, an assistant programmer with CBI, worked with IRCTC for four years between 2007-11 where he learnt the vulnerabilities of the railway ticketing system.
Outlook Web Bureau
Tatkal Tickets Scam Busted: CBI Official Arrested For Developing Illicit Software
Tatkal Tickets Scam Busted: CBI Official Arrested For Developing Illicit Software
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The CBI on Wednesday arrested its software programmer for developing an illicit software to subvert the railways Tatkal reservation system, allowing hundreds of tickets to be booked in one go.

Ajay Garg, an assistant programmer with CBI, worked with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd) for four years between 2007-11 where he learnt the vulnerabilities of the railway ticketing system, sources said.

Garg has been arrested along with close aide Anil Gupta, a private person who distributed the software to agents for a price. Besides, 10 agents -- seven in Jaunpur and three in Mumbai -- have been identified, the sources said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Garg, who joined CBI in 2012, exploited the vulnerabilities to develop the illegal software, which allowed agents to book hundreds of tickets in one go, leaving genuine passengers in the lurch, they said.

"The vulnerabilities of the IRCTC system still exist," an official said.

A postgraduate in computer applications, Garg allegedly sold the software through Gupta.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Railways Railway Catering Services Scams/Frauds/Rackets National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Yogi Govt Withdraws 22-Year-Old Case Of Defying Prohibitory Orders Against Yogi Adityanath
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters