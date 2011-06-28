Tata Zest Quadrajet 90PS Diesel Discontinued

Tata’s updated price list post the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) shows that the Indian manufacturer does not offer the Quadrajet 90PS diesel option with the Zest anymore. If you recall, the Zest diesel was launched in two state of tunes - the base XE variant had fixed geometry turbocharged engine and produced 75PS of power while other variants, including the XM, XMA, XMS, XT and the XTA featured a variable geometry turbocharger and put out 90PS.

The Zest and it’s main rival, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, use the same Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine. However, Maruti never offered the Dzire with the more powerful tune. Last year, sluggish sales of the Zest forced Tata to discontinue the 90PS engine in the XM, and XMS trim levels, a move the manufacturer hoped would attract mid-variant buyers. The manufacturer continued selling the 90PS engine in the top-of-the-line XM and 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) versions - the XMA and the XTA.

For the customer, this latest development means that the F-Tronic 5-speed AMT variants (XMA and XTA) will only be available in the 75PS iteration from henceforth. The Dzire also offers an AMT version with the same motor in three trim levels. The range-topping Dzire ZDI+ AMT is priced at Rs 9.39 lakh, while the top-spec Zest XTA retails at Rs 8.48 lakh (prices post-GST, ex-showroom New Delhi).

