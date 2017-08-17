Tata Tiago XTA Launched At Rs 4.79 Lakh

Tata has introduced AMT in the XT variant of the Tiago hatchback. The Tiago XTA is priced at Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The AMT tech was already available on the Tiago, but only on the top XZA variant (launched earlier this year), priced at Rs 5.26 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The XTA variant makes the semi-auto transmission tech in the Tiago more affordable by Rs 47,000 now. The Tiago XTA is based on the Tiago XT which, at Rs 4.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), is Rs 42,000 lower.

Advertisement opens in new window

The AMT tech on the Tiago is available with the 1.2-litre petrol engine only. The 3-cylinder petrol engine makes 85PS of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. In the manual version, this engine is paired with a 5-speed transmission. The Tiago is also available with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine that makes a maximum power of 70PS and 140Nm of torque. But this engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

For the additional Rs 47,000 that you pay for the top-end XZA variant (over XTA), you get alloy wheels, ORVMs with LED turn indicators, chrome applique around the fog lamps and on air vents in the cabin, 4 tweeters, steering mounted controls, LED fuel and temperature gauge, dual front airbags, ABS, seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, height adjustable front headrests and driver’s seat and a cooled glovebox, rear defogger, and wiper. The XZA variant, with passive safety features like ABS, airbags and seatbelt pretentioners, and sought after convenience features like steering mounted controls and height adjustable driver’s seat, appears to deliver better value than the XTA variant.

Advertisement opens in new window

Tata offers an optional package on the Tiago XT variant, known as the XT(O). However, it’s available with the manual transmission only for now. It costs Rs 4.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and for the additional Rs 17,000 you pay over the XT manual variant, you get front airbags, seatbelt pretentioners, and height adjustable driver’s seat and front headrests. An XTA(O) variant at the same premium, over the Tiago XTA, will make for an attractive package for a petrol-AMT hatchback in the sub-Rs 5 lakh space. We hope it’s on the cards!

Source: cardekho.com