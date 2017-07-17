Tata Tiago Prices Slashed After GST

Though the Zest and the Bolt started Tata Motors’ revival, it tasted success in a long time with the Tiago hatchback. The Tiago, which sees a dip of as much as over Rs 50,000 post-GST, is Tata’s bread and butter model and currently retails between 4000-6000 units monthly.

There’s a marginal drop in prices in the capital, while prices in Mumbai have come down significantly. While the maximum post-GST benefit in Delhi is of Rs 9000, the same for Mumbai is Rs 52,000!

Here’s a look at how GST has affected prices of the Tiago in Delhi and Mumbai:

Disclaimer: All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom. The final on-road price includes the ex-showroom price (ex-factory+GST), insurance and registration charges (warranties/special options opted for will be additional). Due to the implementation of GST, insurance charges will rise by 3 per cent.

The Tata Tiago now largely competes with the Maruti Suzuki Celerio as Chevrolet, which used to retail the Beat hatchback, will leave the country by the end of 2017 and Hyundai has discontinued the i10.

Both the Celerio and the Tiago offer an option of a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission) (Tiago AMT) with their petrol engines besides the standard 5-speed manual. The Tiago can be had with two three-cylinder engine options, the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (85PS/114Nm) and 1.05-litre Revotroq diesel (70PS/140Nm).

