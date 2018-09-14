Tata Tiago NRG vs Tiago: Major Differences

Tata has launched the Tiago NRG in India and it is priced at Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for petrol and diesel, respectively. As the NRG is essentially a crossover version of the standard Tiago, let’s compare and find out how does it differs from the standard Tiago.

Variants

Where the standard Tiago is available in five variants -- XB, XE, XM, XT and XZ -- the Tiago NRG is available in a single variant only.

Aesthetics

The Tiago NRG gets body cladding on the doors, wheel arches, tailgate and bumpers with integrated faux skid plates to set itself apart from the standard Tiago.

Front grille, roof, rear spoiler, ORVMs and B-pillar have been blacked-out in the Tiago NRG. Smoked headlamps and new dual-tone 14-inch alloys are also on offer

The Tiago NRG comes in three dual-tone colours: orange, silver and white. The standard Tiago, on the other hand, is available in six colours: brown, red, white, grey, orange and silver.

On the inside, the NRG’s cabin remains identical to that of the standard car save for the orange and silver highlights around the AC vents, central console and the gear lever

The NRG’s cabin also features updated fabric seats with a denim theme and orange highlights

Dimensions

Thanks to the body cladding, the NRG is 47mm longer and 18mm wider than the standard Tiago

The cross-hatch is also 52mm taller than the standard car but that is partly because of the roof rails and the increased ground clearance. The ground clearance alone has been raised by 10mm and now stands at 180mm

Mechanicals

The Tiago NRG is equipped with the same set of petrol and diesel engines that power the standard Tiago

The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 85PS/114Nm. The 1.05-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, generates 70PS/140Nm

Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed MT only. In the Tiago, the petrol engine is available with an AMT as well

The only mechanical change that the Tiago NRG gets is the suspension setting. In order to offset the effects of higher ground clearance, Tata says it has ‘tuned’ the suspension of the Tiago NRG

Features

The Tiago NRG shares majority of its features with the top-spec Tiago XZ. Over the XZ, the NRG gets a 5-inch touchscreen Harman infotainment system, but it also misses out alloy wheels

Other features which are common between the cross and the standard hatch include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, manual AC, tilt-adjustable steering, height-adjustable driver seat, all four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators and cooled glovebox

Price

Tata has priced the Tiago NRG at a premium of around Rs 29,000 over the top-spec XZ variant with both petrol and diesel engines. The Tiago XZ is priced at Rs 5.21 lakh and Rs 6.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for petrol and diesel, respectively

The NRG appears to be a more practical option over the Tiago XZ. It features a better audio system, rides higher off the ground and has plastic cladding all around, which should keep the body safer from scratches more than anything.

