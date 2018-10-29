Tata Sons Terminates Contract With Suhel Seth After #MeToo Allegations

Tata Sons has decided to end brand consultant Suhel Seth’s contract with the company after he was accused of sexual harassment by several women in the #MeToo campaign.

"Counselage's contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018," said a Tata Sons spokesperson, reported NDTV. Counselage is Suhel Seth’s firm.

Seth was named by six women including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi for sexual misconduct against them.

According to NDTV report, Tata Sons had stopped engaging with Counselage since the allegations emerged against Suhel Seth in the #MeToo campaign. It decided to prematurely end the contract with his firm with a month's notice.

In a column in Outlook, Trivedi had recalled: “As Suhel climbed the ladder of stardom, his behaviour with me and other women seemed to get worse. It seemed that the sense of entitlement grew and he often made loud, inappropriate and lewd comments. Once he commented on the size of my breasts, saying that I shouldn't wear a bra, another time he asked me if I had waxed my legs or not, and once at another literature festival under the effect of alcohol, he made several throwaway comments about my “sexy yoga poses.”

In another instance, a film director and creative producer shared a number of screenshots of a lengthy WhatsApp message sent to Seth recalling an experience she had "buried deeply". The woman alleged that despite her persistent declining, Seth asked her to join him for an ice cream in Janpath.

"You used your power to take me home instead? You then threw yourself at me although I was clearly uncomfortable. You shoved your tongue in my throat even when I resisted -- I whacked your head and said 'behave yourself'. You put your hand into my kurta and grabbed my breast," she alleged.

She further wrote that she managed to stop him and went to the washroom. "Thank you for not raping me that night. Thank you for sending your driver to drop me home? Over time, I've learnt to manage you. But no woman should ever have to 'manage' the misuse of power and 'manage' being sexually assaulted," she wrote.