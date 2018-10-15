﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Tata Safari Storme Now Available With Bigger 17-Inch Alloy Wheels

Tata Safari Storme Now Available With Bigger 17-Inch Alloy Wheels

Bigger wheels limited to top-spec VX variant

15 October 2018
Tata Safari Storme Now Available With Bigger 17-Inch Alloy Wheels
Tata Safari Storme Now Available With Bigger 17-Inch Alloy Wheels
outlookindia.com
2018-10-15T16:19:26+0530

Tata Motors is now offering 17-inch alloy wheels on the Safari Storme. The Storme was earlier available with 16-inch alloy wheels only. The bigger alloy wheels are limited to the top-spec VX variant in both 2WD and 4WD configuration. The lower LX and EX variants continue to be offered with 16-inch steel wheels.

The rest of the features on the top-spec variant remain unchanged. It gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors apart from projector headlamps, manual AC with roof mounted vents for rear passengers, height adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators and an integrated CONNECTNEXT music system by Harman with steering mounted controls.

The Safari Storme is powered by 2.2-litre diesel engine which is available in two states of tune. In the lower-spec LX and EX variant, the engine produces 150PS/320Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed MT. The VX variant, on the other hand, gets a more powerful tune - 156PS/400Nm - and is equipped with a 6-speed MT.

The Safari Storme is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 15.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes against the Mahindra Scorpio, which is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Tata Motors Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Spotted In India
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters