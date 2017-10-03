The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 October 2017 Last Updated at 12:50 pm Business Car Review

Tata Nexon Waiting Period On The Rise!

Waiting period for Tata’s first ever sub-4m SUV goes up to 6-8 weeks!
Tata Nexon Waiting Period On The Rise!
Tata Nexon Waiting Period On The Rise!
outlookindia.com
2017-10-03T12:51:26+0530

Tata Motors has definitely stirred things up in the sub-4 metre crossover segment with the Nexon’s pricing. It not only undercuts its direct rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport, but also popular cross-hatches like the Honda WR-V and the Hyundai i20 Active. As soon as the prices were announced, it was understood that Tata was going for the kill and that the Nexon will have a huge waiting period. And that’s exactly what is happening now!

The Tata Nexon is available in four trims and is priced between Rs 5.86 lakh and Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). While pre-bookings for the Nexon began on September 11, 2017, several dealers across the country have revealed the waiting period depending on the variant. Let’s take a look:

  • XE: 6-8 weeks
  • XM: 7-9 weeks
  • XT: 12-14 weeks
  • XZ: 7-9 weeks
  • XZ+ Dual-Tone: 8-10 weeks

Tata Nexon’s Specs At A Glance

Petrol 

  • Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged 3-cylinder)
  • Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm
  • Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm.
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual
  • Fuel Efficiency: 17kmpl

Diesel 

  • Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged 4-cylinder)
  • Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm
  • Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual
  • Fuel Efficiency: 21.5kmpl

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Tata Motors Tata Nexon Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Cars Automobiles Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Porsche 911 GT3 Launching On October 9
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters