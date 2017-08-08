Tata Nexon: Unofficial Bookings Underway

If you have been waiting for the Tata Nexon to hit showrooms, that moment is close by. We can say that confidently because authorised dealers for Tata Motors have started accepting bookings for the sub-4 metre SUV at a refundable amount of Rs 11,000. Tata Motors is expected to officially commence the bookings for the Nexon in a few days time. The car is expected to launch towards the end of this month. Meanwhile you can visit the Tata Nexon’s official website, which recently went live.

In case you are wondering what is it like to drive and what all features will it have, you can grab yourself a beverage and read our first drive review here. Tata Motors will offer both petrol and diesel engine options with its first-ever compact SUV. While the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol is tuned to produce 110PS of power and 170Nm of torque, the all-new 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbodiesel generates 110PS/260Nm. As of now, both the engines will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, which will send the power to the front wheels only.

Were you hoping to get an AMT in the mix? Well, so were we. But we weren’t left frowning for long as Tata Motors has officially confirmed that the Nexon will get an AMT unit before April 2018.

The petrol engine that will do its duty in the Nexon is essentially the same engine that powers the Tiago and the Tigor. So, what if Tata Motors equips the Tiago with the turbocharged engine from the Nexon? We’ve done some research on this and you can read all about it here.

As far as rivals for the Tata Nexon are concerned, it will lock horns with the Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. We ran an in-depth comparison of specifications amongst the three and new Tata product does sum up to be promising. If Tata Motors can keep the pricing competitive, which if we learn from the recent launches it will, the Nexon does have the potential to unsettle the established marques in the compact SUV segment. As per us, prices are likely to hover in the range of Rs 6.5-9.5 lakh.

