The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:02 pm Business Car Review

Tata Nexon To Launch On September 21

Tata’s debutant sub-4m SUV packs turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with a standard 6-speed manual transmission and a long list of equipment.
Tata Nexon To Launch On September 21
Tata Nexon To Launch On September 21
outlookindia.com
2017-09-13T12:04:06+0530

Finally Tata Motors is all set to launch its most awaited product this year, the Nexon, on September 21, 2017. Its official bookings have already commenced from today for an amount of Rs 11,000 (announced last week). The Tata Nexon is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 6-9 lakh.

Tata plans to display the Nexon in more than 650 of its sales outlets across the country from today onwards for customers to have a look and feel of the sub-4m SUV. The Tata Nexon will be available in four variants, namely, the XE, XM, XT and XZ+ (same variant nomenclature that you see in Tata’s new-age cars: Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa).

The Nexon is powered by turbocharged petrol and diesel engines: 1.2-litre Revotron petrol (110PS/170Nm) and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel (110PS/260Nm). Both the engines come standard with a 6-speed manual unit as of now, while a 6-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) with both the petrol and diesel engines will be introduced soon.  

Vitals 

Petrol 

  • Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder)
  • Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm
  • Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm.
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual

Diesel 

  • Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)
  • Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm
  • Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Tata Nexon Tata Motors Automobiles Cars Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Tata Tiago Wizz Launched At Rs 4.52 Lakh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters