Tata Nexon Scores 5-Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test

The addition of passive safety equipment to the Nexon was decisive in bumping its rating up.

The Nexon was also required to pass a side impact crash test that was required for it to achieve five stars.

Dual airbags and ABS are offered as standard equipment on all variants of the Nexon.

Earlier in the year, the Global NCAP had crash tested the Tata Nexon SUV as part of its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. Back then, the Nexon had scored four stars in the adult occupant protection category. Tata has since made a couple of changes to the Nexon, which have now pushed the adult occupant protection rating of the SUV to five stars.

While the adult occupant protection rating has gone up from four stars to five stars, the ratings for child occupant protection have stayed the same at three stars. The bump in ratings can be attributed to making Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for driver and front passengers standard for all variants of the model.

The Nexon has also passed the UN95 side impact protection requirements. This test is valid for all units of the Nexon manufactured after 7 December 2018. Tata offers ABS and dual airbags on all variants of the Nexon, although ISOFIX points are only offered on the XZ+ and XZA+ trims.

The increasing safety ratings for passengers cars sold in India signal that the Global NCAP’s decision to test cars sold here is truly paying off. Carmakers in the country are now making safer cars that can offer better protection for occupants in the event of a crash.

Source: cardekho.com