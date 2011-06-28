Tata Nexon Rolls Out Of Tata-Fiat’s Ranjangaon Facility

Tata has flagged off the first batch of its debutant sub-4m SUV, the Nexon, from its joint Ranjangaon facility with Fiat near Pune (notice the Jeep Compass on the right in the image below). The automaker has recently revealed the drivetrain options of the Nexon, which will have its market launch around the upcoming festive season this year.

The Nexon is Tata’s fourth new-age product under its new “Impact” design philosophy, after the Tiago, Tigor and Hexa. It is a muscular-looking high rider with a coupe-like silhouette. Its dual-tone roof is accentuated by the ceramic beltline that runs throughout the vehicle. The image you see above is the first official picture of the production-spec Nexon released by Tata. Besides the blue Nexon, you can also see the red SUV on the left in the picture.

Up front, it features Tata’s signature grille (finished in gloss black), which is flanked by chunky projector headlamps featuring daytime running LEDs and a halogen high beam. There are chunky circular foglamps as well with contrasting ceramic elements. It rides on diamond-cut alloy wheels and comes with cladding on its wheel arches to emphasise its SUV DNA. It is based on the Zest and Bolt’s platform and features a ground clearance of 200mm.

The Nexon is powered by brand new turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines from Tata’s Revotron and Revotorq families, respectively. Both the engines will be mated to a brand new 6-speed manual gearbox.

Interestingly, Tata Motors will soon dispatch the first batch of SUVs ahead of its launch to dealerships for prospective customers to have a look and feel of it.

