25 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:11 pm Business Car Review

Tata Nexon Launched At Rs 5.85 Lakh

Tata’s debut sub-4m SUV gets a turbocharged petrol and diesel engines with a standard 6-speed manual. Looking for an automatic? An AMT option will be added in next six months!
2017-09-25T16:12:28+0530

Tata has launched its first sub-4 metre SUV, the Nexon, at Rs 5.85 Lakh and Rs 6.85 lakh for the base petrol and diesel, respectively (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Tata Nexon goes head-to-head with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.

Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Tata Nexon

When launched, the Tata Nexon will be available in four variants –  XE, XM, XT and XZ+ – and comes standard with safety features such as dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD. The sub-4 metre SUV is packed to the brim with goodies, some of which are not even offered in Tata’s flagship model, the Hexa. Its equipment list includes driving modes, an activity band key, 6.5-inch Harman-powered touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto among others.

The Nexon rides 209mm off the ground (unladen ground clearance), which is not only the highest in its segment, but also higher than its elder siblings, the Safari Storme and the Hexa! The Tata Nexon is powered by brand new Revotron petrol and Revotorq diesel engines. Both engines are turbocharged and come standard with a 6-speed manual. Tata says an AMT (automated-manual transmission) option will be introduced in the next six months too. 

Tata Nexon

Vitals

Petrol 

  • Engine: 1.2-litre Revotron (turbocharged, 3-cylinder) 
  • Power: 110PS @ 5000rpm
  • Torque: 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm. 
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual 
  • Fuel Efficiency: 17kmpl 

Diesel 

  • Engine: 1.5-litre Revotorq (turbocharged, 4-cylinder)
  • Power: 110PS @ 3750rpm 
  • Torque: 260Nm @ 1500-2700rpm 
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual
  • Fuel Efficiency: 21.5kmpl

