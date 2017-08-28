Tata Nexon Launch Likely In September

Tata has announced that the Nexon is set to be launched in India this festive season. There’s no word on the actual date or month of launch, but we believe the announcement of Nexon’s prices will happen in September. We got to drive the Tata Nexon recently and were impressed with the new engines on offer. You can read our detailed first drive story here.

We’re expecting Tata to price the Nexon in the Rs 6-9 lakh range (bookings are open). At that price, the Nexon would not just be a stylish alternative to the established compact SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport, but a fierce competitor to the hatchback-derived faux crossovers from some of the mass market brands. Here’s a comparison between the expected prices of the Nexon and the current prices of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

Here’s the ‘dimensions’ comparison between the Nexon and other compact SUVs:

The Tata Nexon will draw power from a petrol and a diesel engine. The 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine from Tata that debuts on the Nexon left us impressed with its refinement levels on our short first drive. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is the same unit that powers the Tigor, but offers more power under the Nexon’s hood because of the turbocharger. There are multiple drive modes on offer with both the engines that effectively change the car's character to suit city and highway driving. For more info on the same, click on the link shared above to read our first drive report.

Time now to find out detailed engine specs of the Nexon and its primary rivals:

Tata has tried to cover all bases with the Nexon, and it appears loaded when it comes to features too, at least the top variant that we drove last month. It had projector headlamps, an 8-speaker sound system, climate control, daytime running lights, a smart-key, push-button start, a 6.5-inch HD ConnectNext touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and some more.

