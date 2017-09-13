Tata Motors Showcases Tiago EV

Tata has unveiled the Tiago EV (electric vehicle) concept at the 2017 LCV (Low Carbon Vehicle) event in the UK recently. For the uninitiated, the LCV event is run by Cenex and is the UK's first centre of excellence for low carbon and fuel cell technologies.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Tata Tiago EV was developed by Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC) based in the UK, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors (formed in 2005). TMETC also developed the Indica Vista EV and the Bolt EV, which were also showcased at the 2017 LCV (check out the image below).

The all-electric Tata Tiago packs an 85kW (nearly 115PS) electric motor, placed in the engine bay of the hatchback that drives the front wheels. The torque of the electric motor is rated at 200Nm that is mated to a single-speed transmission.

Like the Bolt EV, the battery pack is placed below the rear seats. The battery pack on the Tiago EV offers a range of over 100km on a single charge. It is lighter by 40kg compared to the top-spec Tiago diesel and is nearly 20kg heavier than the regular range-topping petrol model. The nought to 100kmph sprint comes in under 11 seconds, given the car’s 'Sport' mode is selected. To put things into perspective, the Tiago XZA AMT completes the same run in 16.31 seconds.

Advertisement opens in new window

As far as its arrival at our shores is concerned, Tata could launch the Tiago EV in India in the future as the Government is forcing automakers for zero emission vehicles to support its road to all-electric mobility by 2030. Also, with the Vista, Bolt and the Tiago, Tata is perhaps testing its all-electric powertrain for a compact car that could be introduced in India by the next decade.

Source: cardekho.com