Tata Harrier Variant Details Revealed

- Gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard
- Safety features like side and curtain airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ESP, hill hold control and hill descent control are limited to the top-spec XZ variant only
- An electric sunroof has been omitted from the equipment list, at least for now
Amid speculations regarding the features list of the Harrier, Tata has finally revealed the specifications and variant-wise equipment list of its upcoming SUV. We have already covered the specifications, check it out here. Now, here’s the list of equipment offered on each variant.
XE (base variant):
Exterior:
- Projector headlamps
- 16-inch steel wheels
Safety:
- Dual front airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- Manual central locking
- Driver & co-driver seatbelt reminder
- Parametric alarm system
- Speed-sensing door lock
Comfort and Convenience:
- Manual AC with rear AC vents
- Four-way adjustable driver seat
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Puddle lamps
- Tilt-telescopic steering wheel
- Front and rear power windows
- Front and rear adjustable headrest
Others:
-
Instrument cluster with 4-inch MID
XM (over XE):
Exterior:
-
Front fog lamps
Infotainment:
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with USB, AUX-in and Bluetooth
- Steering-mounted audio controls
Safety:
- Rear parking sensors with a display on the infotainment system
- Remote central locking
Comfort and Convenience:
- Six-way adjustable driver seat
- Follow-me-home headlamps
- Rear wiper and washer
Others:
-
Driving modes: Eco, City and Sport
XT (over XM):
Exterior:
- Dual functional LEDs: DRLs and turn indicators
- 17-inch alloys
- Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
Infotainment:
- Video and image playback through USB
- Voice recognition and SMS readout
- Voice alerts for driver assistance
- Android Auto (Apple CarPlay will be available later)
- ConnectNext App Suite which offers driving behaviour analysis, Tata Smart remote and Tata Smart Manual
Safety:
-
Rear defogger
Comfort and Convenience:
- Auto climate control
- Push button start-stop
- Eight-way adjustable driver seat
- Electrically foldable ORVMs
- Reverse parking camera
- Auto headlamps
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Cruise control
- Cooled glove box
- Rear armrest with cupholders
XZ (top-spec) over XT:
Exterior:
- Xenon HID headlamps
- Front fog lamps with cornering function
- ORVMs with logo projection
- Shark fin antenna
Infotainment:
- 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9-speaker JBL sound system
- Android Auto support (Apple CarPlay will be added later)
Safety:
- Side and curtain airbags
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- ESP with rollover mitigation and corner stability control
- Hill hold control and hill descent control
- Traction control
- Hydraulic brake assist
- Brake disc wiping
Comfort and Convenience:
-
60:40 split rear seats
Others:
- Instrument cluster with 7-inch display
- Access to media, phone and navigation information through infotainment system & instrument cluster
- Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Wet, Rough)
Prices:
While we still have to wait for a couple for weeks to know the exact prices of the Harrier. Tata had earlier confirmed that the on-road price of the Tata Harrier is expected to be between Rs 16 lakhs (base model) to Rs 21 lakhs (top-end variant).
