Tata Harrier Variant Details Revealed

Tata’s upcoming SUV will be available in four variants: XE, XM, XT and the top-spec XZ

05 December 2018
Tata Harrier Variant Details Revealed
Tata Harrier Variant Details Revealed
  • Gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard
  • Safety features like side and curtain airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ESP, hill hold control and hill descent control are limited to the top-spec XZ variant only
  • An electric sunroof has been omitted from the equipment list, at least for now

Amid speculations regarding the features list of the Harrier, Tata has finally revealed the specifications and variant-wise equipment list of its upcoming SUV. We have already covered the specifications, check it out here. Now, here’s the list of equipment offered on each variant.

XE (base variant):

Exterior:

  • Projector headlamps
  • 16-inch steel wheels

Safety:

  • Dual front airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Manual central locking
  • Driver & co-driver seatbelt reminder
  • Parametric alarm system
  • Speed-sensing door lock

Comfort and Convenience:

  • Manual AC with rear AC vents
  • Four-way adjustable driver seat
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Puddle lamps
  • Tilt-telescopic steering wheel
  • Front and rear power windows
  • Front and rear adjustable headrest

Others:

  • Instrument cluster with 4-inch MID

XM (over XE):

Exterior:

  • Front fog lamps

Infotainment:

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with USB, AUX-in and Bluetooth
  • Steering-mounted audio controls

Safety:

  • Rear parking sensors with a display on the infotainment system
  • Remote central locking

Comfort and Convenience:

  • Six-way adjustable driver seat
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • Rear wiper and washer

Others:

  • Driving modes: Eco, City and Sport

XT (over XM):

Exterior:

  • Dual functional LEDs: DRLs and turn indicators
  • 17-inch alloys
  • Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

Infotainment:

  • Video and image playback through USB
  • Voice recognition and SMS readout
  • Voice alerts for driver assistance
  • Android Auto (Apple CarPlay will be available later)
  • ConnectNext App Suite which offers driving behaviour analysis, Tata Smart remote and Tata Smart Manual

Safety:

  • Rear defogger

Comfort and Convenience:

  • Auto climate control
  • Push button start-stop
  • Eight-way adjustable driver seat
  • Electrically foldable ORVMs
  • Reverse parking camera
  • Auto headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Cruise control
  • Cooled glove box
  • Rear armrest with cupholders

XZ (top-spec) over XT: 

Exterior:

  • Xenon HID headlamps
  • Front fog lamps with cornering function
  • ORVMs with logo projection
  • Shark fin antenna

Infotainment:

  • 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9-speaker JBL sound system
  • Android Auto support (Apple CarPlay will be added later)

Safety:

  • Side and curtain airbags
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors
  • ESP with rollover mitigation and corner stability control
  • Hill hold control and hill descent control
  • Traction control
  • Hydraulic brake assist
  • Brake disc wiping

Comfort and Convenience:

  • 60:40 split rear seats

Others:

  • Instrument cluster with 7-inch display
  • Access to media, phone and navigation information through infotainment system & instrument cluster
  • Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Wet, Rough)

Prices:

While we still have to wait for a couple for weeks to know the exact prices of the Harrier. Tata had earlier confirmed that the on-road price of the Tata Harrier is expected to be between Rs 16 lakhs (base model) to Rs 21 lakhs (top-end variant).

