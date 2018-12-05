Tata Harrier Variant Details Revealed

Gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard

Safety features like side and curtain airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ESP, hill hold control and hill descent control are limited to the top-spec XZ variant only

An electric sunroof has been omitted from the equipment list, at least for now

Amid speculations regarding the features list of the Harrier, Tata has finally revealed the specifications and variant-wise equipment list of its upcoming SUV. We have already covered the specifications, check it out here. Now, here’s the list of equipment offered on each variant.

XE (base variant):

Exterior:

Projector headlamps

16-inch steel wheels

Safety:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Manual central locking

Driver & co-driver seatbelt reminder

Parametric alarm system

Speed-sensing door lock

Comfort and Convenience:

Manual AC with rear AC vents

Four-way adjustable driver seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Puddle lamps

Tilt-telescopic steering wheel

Front and rear power windows

Front and rear adjustable headrest

Others:

Instrument cluster with 4-inch MID

XM (over XE):

Exterior:

Front fog lamps

Infotainment:

7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with USB, AUX-in and Bluetooth

Steering-mounted audio controls

Safety:

Rear parking sensors with a display on the infotainment system

Remote central locking

Comfort and Convenience:

Six-way adjustable driver seat

Follow-me-home headlamps

Rear wiper and washer

Others:

Driving modes: Eco, City and Sport

XT (over XM):

Exterior:

Dual functional LEDs: DRLs and turn indicators

17-inch alloys

Body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

Infotainment:

Video and image playback through USB

Voice recognition and SMS readout

Voice alerts for driver assistance

Android Auto (Apple CarPlay will be available later)

ConnectNext App Suite which offers driving behaviour analysis, Tata Smart remote and Tata Smart Manual

Safety:

Rear defogger

Comfort and Convenience:

Auto climate control

Push button start-stop

Eight-way adjustable driver seat

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Reverse parking camera

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Cruise control

Cooled glove box

Rear armrest with cupholders

XZ (top-spec) over XT:

Exterior:

Xenon HID headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

ORVMs with logo projection

Shark fin antenna

Infotainment:

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 9-speaker JBL sound system

Android Auto support (Apple CarPlay will be added later)

Safety:

Side and curtain airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchors

ESP with rollover mitigation and corner stability control

Hill hold control and hill descent control

Traction control

Hydraulic brake assist

Brake disc wiping

Comfort and Convenience:

60:40 split rear seats

Others:

Instrument cluster with 7-inch display

Access to media, phone and navigation information through infotainment system & instrument cluster

Terrain Response Modes (Normal, Wet, Rough)

Prices:

While we still have to wait for a couple for weeks to know the exact prices of the Harrier. Tata had earlier confirmed that the on-road price of the Tata Harrier is expected to be between Rs 16 lakhs (base model) to Rs 21 lakhs (top-end variant).



