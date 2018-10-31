Tata Harrier Revealed In Production Guise; Gets No Sunroof

The first ever Tata Harrier SUV has rolled out of the company's newly set up production line at its plant near Pune. A video of the new Harrier in production reveals that the upcoming Tata SUV will not get a sunroof. The H5X Concept, that was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and on which the Harrier is based, however, did have a panoramic sunroof.

It was already known that the Harrier would come with DRLs positioned where headlamps usually are and that hasn't changed with the production-spec version. The headlights, meanwhile, are placed lower on the bumper, and will get projector lamps. The video suggests the headlamps will either be LED units or HIDs since they emit white light. The parking lights, with halogen bulbs, placed adjacent to the headlights, look a bit out of place though.

A bash plate can also be seen on the front bumper. Whether it’s a metallic plate or a plastic insert is still unknown. Black plastic cladding seen all around the base of the car, combined with the Harrier’s stance gives it a rugged look. All four door handles get chrome garnishes, but this might be limited to certain variants. The tail lights are relatively sleeker and seem to get some LED elements. While the brake lights look like they get LED elements, the turn indicators seem to get regular bulbs. A black insert which also houses the Tata logo, runs across the rear connecting the two tail lights. The rear bumper also gets a silver insert. The Harrier moniker sits in the centre, underneath the rear number plate.

Coming to the features, a small black button, visible on the front door handles, hints that the Harrier might come with a proximity based keyless entry system. Rear washer and wiper, defogger and rear parking sensors are clearly visible. And even though we can't spot a rearview camera in the image, we expect Tata to offer it on select variants of the Harrier SUV. The image also reveals that the Harrier will be offered with five-spoke alloy wheels.

The company has commenced production of the new Harrier SUV with the launch scheduled some time in January 2019. Bookings for the Harrier are already open and we expect its prices to start from around Rs 14.5 or Rs 15 lakh and go up to Rs 20 lakh. Once launched, the Harrier will compete with the Jeep Compass on the price chart.

Source: cardekho.com