Tata Harrier Expected Prices: Will It Undercut Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson?

Earlier this year, Tata Motors had tweeted that the Harrier will be priced between Rs 16 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (on-road)

The Harrier can be booked for a token amount of Rs 30,000 through Tata’s website and dealerships

Scheduled to go on sale in mid-Jan 2019, Tata Motors is expected to start deliveries by the end of the same month

The Harrier is aimed directly at the Jeep Compass. It’ll also take on compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur

Tata Motors’ upcoming flagship, the Harrier, has so far managed to impress us with its design, powertrain and features. The biggest question now is whether it’ll be able to undercut the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson. Based on what we’ve heard so far, we believe it will. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the expected prices of each variant of the new Harrier.

Disclaimer: These are just ex-showroom estimates and the final prices could vary.

We believe Tata could give its upcoming SUV a competitive starting price to lure buyers away from compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Renault Captur. Meanwhile, Tata could also be working on providing more value with higher variants of the Harrier to beat the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson, both of which feature badges that carry a certain amount of clout in the mid-size SUV segment. The Harrier’s butch and imposing stance and sharp features will help, no doubt.

Once you’re done choosing the variant that suits your needs the best, you might want to take a look at the Harrier’s colour palette since not every colour is available on all the variants. Take a look.

Calisto Copper (Only on XT, XZ)

Ariel Silver (All variants)

Thermisto Gold (All variants)

Orcus White (Only in XE)

Telesto Grey (All variants)

The Harrier’s signature colour, Calisto Copper, is only available with the XT and XZ variants. Meanwhile, Ariel Silver, Thermisto Gold and Telesto Grey can be had in any variant. Sadly, those who like to play if safe and prefer a white car (probably for better resale value) can only pick the base XE variant as this shade is not offered in any other variant.

Now, let’s take a quick look at what the Harrier’s competitors equipped with diesel engines are priced at.

The above prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Let us know if the Tata Harrier’s expected prices has pepped you up or put you off. Will you consider it over other SUVs in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh price bracket? Let us know in the comments section.

