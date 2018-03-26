Tata H5X Spied Testing For The First Time Without Discovery Sport Outfit

The upcoming Tata SUV based on the H5X concept has been spied testing for the very first time in the country without the Land Rover Discovery Sport shell near the Pune-Goa expressway. The Tata H5X concept SUV made its global debut at the 2018 Auto Expo and the production-spec model is expected to launch by April 2019.

The spy shots do not reveal much about the H5X-based SUV’s design but on closer inspection, it is evident that the concept’s black body cladding is intact even in the test vehicle. It’s the first time that we’re seeing the rear of this Tata SUV but owing to the heavy camouflage, it’s hard to decipher the design and layout of the boot. The best we can make out is a hint of a rear spoiler which blends in neatly with the roof.

We expect Tata to price the H5X-based SUV from around Rs 15 lakh. That puts it in the territory of the Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass. However, the H5X-based SUV will be significantly bigger than both these cars. The spy images reveal the production model’s large proportions; look at the long wheelbase, the extended rear overhang, the big, flared wheel arches, and those massive ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), for example. Even when an early prototype of this SUV was spied from the front, it suggested that this SUV will tower above its likely rivals.

Based on the Omega (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform, the production-spec SUV will retain 80 per cent of the design and features seen on the concept version. The new platform is derived from Jaguar Land Rover’s D8 architecture which also underpins the Discovery Sport. Among others, the 3D tail lamps seen on the concept are sure to make its way onto the H5X-based SUV as confirmed to CarDekho by Tata’s design head, Pratap Bose.

We expect Tata to plonk a 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from Fiat under the bonnet of the H5X-based SUV with both manual and automatic transmissions on offer. This engine also powers the Jeep Compass in India. In the next 4-5 years, Tata Motors is expected to launch new vehicles based on the Impact 2.0 philosophy in the Indian market. These vehicles, including the stunning EVision electric sedan, will be underpinned by Tata’s Omega and Alfa platforms. According to the company, even the existing lineup consisting of the Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and Nexon, among others, will be overhauled by 2023-24.