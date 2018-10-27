Tariq Anwar Returns To Congress 19 Years After Quitting The party

Almost two decades after he quit the Congress, NCP leader Tariq Anwar on Saturday returned to the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.



The Congress tweeted a picture of Rahul Gandhi and Anwar shaking hands. Gandhi welcomed Anwar into "the Congress family."



Anwar had quit the NCP and his Lok Sabha membership on September 28 expressing disagreement with party chief Sharad Pawar whom he has been upset with for giving a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal.

In an interview to a local Marathi channel, Pawar had said that people "do not have doubts" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions regarding the controversial Rafael deal. He had also gone on to say that the Opposition's demand to share technical details related to the fighter jets "made no sense".



Anwar had in 1999 joined NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some others in quitting the Congress to protest against the appointment of a person of foreign origin - Sonia Gandhi being appointed the party chief.



(With inputs from IANS)