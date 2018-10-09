Tamil Weekly Editor Arrested For Write-Up On Nirmala Devi In Chennai

A well-known editor of a Tamil weekly was Tuesday arrested from Chennai airport on his way to Pune over a write-up on Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor of a private college in Virudhunagar who had been arrested for allegedly prodding girl students to extend sexual favours.

Senior journalist R Gopal, who heads the vernacular 'Nakkheeran', was picked up by a police team from the airport, they said.

The weekly's website claimed Gopal was arrested based on a complaint from the Raj Bhavan over a write-up.

There was no immediate confirmation from police officials on the reason behind Gopal's arrest, even as officials in Raj Bhavan could not be reached for a comment.

(PTI)