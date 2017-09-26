The Website
26 September 2017 Last Updated at 4:47 pm National

Tamil Nadu: Journalism Professor Stabbed By Guest Lecturer

Jeniffa, a professor at the varsity's journalism department, suffered multiple stab injuries and was admitted to a government hospital in serious condition.
Outlook Web Bureau
Creative Commons/Representational Image
2017-09-26T16:49:36+0530

A 45-year-old female professor was allegedly stabbed by a guest lecturer on the campus of Madurai Kamaraj University here today, police said.

They said the guest lecturer was apparently upset over non-renewal of his service contract.

Jeniffa, a professor at the varsity's journalism department, suffered multiple stab injuries and was admitted to a government hospital here in serious condition.

Students who rushed to her rescue on hearing her screams overpowered the guest lecturer, Jothimurugan, and handed him over to police.

Jothimurugan, a former student of the university, was upset about Jeniffa's refusal to recommend for extension of his service as guest lecturer for this year, police said.

The professor was walking towards the university main office when Jothimurugan intercepted her and picked up an argument before stabbing her with a knife at around 10.30 am, they said.

PTI

