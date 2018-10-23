T10 League: Zaheer Khan, RP Singh Jump On 10-Over Cricket Bandwagon

Retired pacers Zaheer Khan, RP Singh and Praveen Kumar, along with S Badrinath and Reetinder Singh Sodhi, have joined the T10 League.

Held in the United Arab Emirates, the 10-over tournament was started last year with six teams. But the second edition, which runs from November 21 to December 2, will see eight franchises fighting it out for the title.

One of India's most successful fast bowlers, Zaheer spearheaded the country's pace attack for many years including at the 2011 World Cup and has over 600 international wickets across all formats.

Singh, another left-arm pacer who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month, was a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa where he emerged as second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Badrinath is regarded as one of the most successful first-class cricketers.

The organisers have managed to rope in some of the world's biggest stars like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Smith (all West Indies), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan (all Afghanistan), Jason Roy, Sam Billings (both England).

Earlier, Virender Sehwag was named the T10 Cricket League icon along with Shahid Afridi.

Besides appointing Sehwag and Afridi as the league icons, former Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has been entrusted the task of global talent hunt as Director of Talent Hunt Programme.

Eight teams – Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons – have been drawn into two groups to fight it out in the second Season of T10 League. The event takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from November 21 to December 2.

This year the Karachians and Northern Warriors have been added to the list of the earlier six teams.

It will be broadcast in India by Sony.

(With PTI inputs)