Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resigns As Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai To Replace Him

In a major development in the separatist camp, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Monday replaced Syed Ali Geelani as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

According to the Hurriyat sources, TehreeK-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Sehrai as the party chairman.

Geelani, however, will continue to remain the chairman of his faction of Hurriyat Conference. The replacement is seen as a major development and it would also rest all speculations that who would lead separatist movement after aged Geelani.

“The TehreeK-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani today held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman”, a Hurriyat spokesperson said.

