The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 March 2018 Last Updated at 2:24 pm National

Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resigns As Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai To Replace Him

According to the Hurriyat sources, TehreeK-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Sehrai as the party chairman.
Outlook Web Bureau
Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resigns As Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai To Replace Him
ANI/Twitter
Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resigns As Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai To Replace Him
outlookindia.com
2018-03-19T14:49:54+0530

In a major development in the separatist camp, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on Monday replaced Syed Ali Geelani as the chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

According to the Hurriyat sources, TehreeK-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Sehrai as the party chairman. 

Geelani, however, will continue to remain the chairman of his faction of Hurriyat Conference. The replacement is seen as a major development and it would also rest all speculations that who would lead separatist movement after aged Geelani.

Advertisement opens in new window

“The TehreeK-e-Hurriyat led by Syed Ali Geelani today held a meeting at its office in Srinagar and elected senior member Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai as the party chairman”, a Hurriyat spokesperson said.

(Details are awaited)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Syed Ali Shah Geelani J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency J&K: The Hurriyat Conference National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Girls Don’t Cover Chests With Hijab But Display Them Like Melon, Says Kerala Farook College Professor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters