01 May 2018 Last Updated at 12:37 pm National

Swamy Hits Back at Mufti Over Pakistan Statement, Says She Can Be Mehbooba For Pakistan Not For Us

Taking a strong exception to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's remark over initiating a peace dialogue with Pakistan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday dubbed her of being a 'beloved of Pakistan'.

"I don't understand why we have not withdrawn the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan, it is because of people like her who pressurise for it," Swamy told ANI.

He added, "Mehbooba Pakistan ke liye Mehbooba ho sakti hai, hamare liye nahi [Mehbooba Mufti could be a beloved of Pakistan but not for our country]."

Swamy's comments came after Mufti, on Saturday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a leaf out of former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's book and initiate a dialogue with Pakistan.

