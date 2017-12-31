Swamy Calls Rajinikanth 'Illiterate', Mocks His Decision of Joining Politics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday mocked superstar Rajinikanth's announcement on entering politics and dubbed him as illiterate.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said, "One more film star is entering politics, so what is the fuss about? Maybe he has got good media managers. It is just a joke. He said he will announce the party later. He is a film star and he said he can eliminate corruption. Can film stars even eliminate corruption? What will he do for Tamil Nadu? He has no details or documents, he is illiterate".

He added that it is only media hype as people of Tamil Nadu are intelligent enough to understand politics.

"Merely through media these film stars cannot do politics. Once he announces his party and puts anti-corruption issue in front, the truth will come out and he will run away. I don't know if the BJP will support him but I will definitely oppose this," Swamy asserted.

In a much-anticipated moment for all his fans and well-wishers, superstar Rajinikanth today confirmed his entry into politics, adding that he will be contesting in the next state assembly elections by forming a new party.

"My political entry is definite. This is a long-pending decision. I will feel guilty if I don't take this decision at least now. In next assembly elections, I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said while addressing a gathering at the Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam here.

Talking about the current state of politics, the 'Thalaiva' called for a complete change in the democratic system, and urged for a more honest and transparent system to emerge.

ANI