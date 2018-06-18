Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil - What Is It?

Suzuki has announced a limited edition Swift Sport Red Devil, which is set to go on sale in Australia starting July 2018. Based on the most powerful version of the hatchback, the Swift Sport, the Red Devil will be limited to just 100 units, all of them featuring a single exterior colour - Burning Red - with black decals on the bonnet, bumpers, doors and fenders. The regular Swift Sport in not available in this colour.

The Swift Sport Red Devil will cost AUD 666 (~Rs 34,000) more than the standard Sport that retails for AUD 27,990 (~Rs 14.2 lakh) for the manual version and AUD 29,990 (~Rs 15.2 lakh) for automatic. It will be powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine that powers the Swift Sport. This unit produces 140PS of power and 230Nm of peak torque and is available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Suzuki unveiled the latest generation of the Swift in 2017. It was launched in India at the Auto Expo in February 2018. The India-spec Swift is available with either a 1.2-litre petrol motor that puts out 83PS of power or a 1.3-litre diesel unit that produces 75PS. Although we don’t get the most powerful version of the Swift in our country yet, there have been rumours that the Sport will eventually make its way here.

If you’ve fallen in love with the way the Swift Sport Red Devil looks, you can get a red Swift and equip it with the cosmetic add-ons that Maruti offers for now. Yes, there will be a considerable difference in performance between the two cars, but that’s all Suzuki has on offer for us in India as of now.