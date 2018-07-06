Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed

Suzuki has finally unveiled the much-anticipated Jimny for both the Japanese market and rest of the world. While it goes on sale in Japan from today, the Jimny will be launched in Europe and some other markets by the end of this year. The fourth-gen model replaces the previous third-gen SUV after more than 20 years and we can be optimistic this time around as Suzuki has confirmed that the new Jimny will be sold ‘throughout the world.’

While the third-gen model had a few curves, the upcoming fourth-gen has gone back to its roots by being boxy and more rugged than ever. The fourth-gen Jimny’s styling is inspired by the first- and second-gen (the Gypsy) models of the nameplate.

Suzuki has made significant additions to the Jimny’s feature list this time around. Here are some of the features of the fourth-gen Jimny:

Lights: Auto LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs. Comes with high-beam assist (automatically switches between low and high beam) as well. There are multi-reflector halogen fog lamps. Tail lamps are regular incandescent bulbs.

Wheels: Features 15-inch gunmetal finish wheels shod with 195/80 cross-section tyres.

Infotainment system: Suzuki’s 7-inch Smartplay system with built-in navigation and support for both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto.

Creature comfort: Auto climate control, power windows with driver auto up/down (placed on the central console), auto door locks, passive keyless entry with push-button engine start-stop.

Safety: Six airbags (dual front, curtain and front side), ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESP (electronic stability program) and TC (traction control), autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning.

Off-road: Recirculating ball power steering (considered better for off-road vehicles), hill launch assist, hill descent control, brake LSD (limited-slip differential), shift-on-fly part-time 4WD (four-wheel-drive) with low range transfer gear.

Internationally, the Jimny will be offered only with Suzuki’s new 1.5-litre K15B 4-cylinder petrol engine that you will also see on the upcoming Ciaz facelift and the second-gen Ertiga in India. This new petrol engine replaces the previous Jimny’s 1.3-litre motor (85PS/110Nm), a version of which also powers the Gypsy in India. Like its predecessors, the Jimny continues to be a body-on-frame offering with kerb weight hovering around 1000kg. And with the introduction of a more powerful engine, the power-to-weight ratio has significantly been improved.

Alongside the regular 1.5-litre version, the Jimny comes with a 660cc petrol engine option exclusively for Japan, which falls in the Kei car (small car) category in the Land of the Rising Sun as always.

Vitals

Engine: 1.5-litre K15B Petrol

Displacement: 1462cc

Power: 102PS @ 6000rpm

Torque: 130Nm @4000rpm

Transmission: 5-speed MT/ 4-speed AT

Drivetrain: Part-time 4WD

Fuel Efficiency (UK-spec): 14.70kmpl (MT)/ 13.33kmpl (AT)

Kerb Weight: up to 1135kg

Power-to-Weight ratio: 89.87 PS/Tonne (Previous: 77.98 PS/Tonne)

With the Gypsy likely to be phased out due to upcoming mandatory crash test norms in India, the Jimny is likely to step into its shoes here in 2019. It is expected to be retailed through Maruti’s Nexa retail channel with an expected price of Rs 8 lakh.

Source: cardekho.com