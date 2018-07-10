Suzuki Jimny Accessories Revealed: Decal Kits, Alloys & More

Suzuki has launched the fourth-gen Jimny in its home market, Japan and has confirmed that it will be launched in Europe and some other markets in the coming months. Although the carmaker has said nothing about its India launch, we are optimistic as Suzuki has confirmed that the new Jimny will be sold ‘throughout the world.’

We have already seen the technical specs of the supposedly India-bound SUV, and now we have details of the host of accessories that Suzuki is offering with the Jimny in its home market.

Both the Jimny and Jimny Sierra are offered with a similar set of accessories. Starting off with the cosmetic ones, four different styling kits are on offer: Survival, Offroad, Heritage and Revival. All of these kits include body decals, ORVM covers, door handle covers, rooftop carriers, key covers, mud flaps, alloys, underbody trays and spare wheel covers.

Apart from the styling kits, the Jimny also gets various interior customisation options for seat fabric, cabin upholstery and trim elements. The Jimny can be had with various ambient lighting options too. Additionally, Suzuki is also offering some protective accessories like wheel chains, snow wipers, a 2.5ppm air filter to protect the cabin from snow and water and dust. For families with small children, ISOFIX child seats are also on offer along with other accessories.

The Suzuki Jimny is expected to launch in India by 2019 and it could be sold through Nexa dealerships. Since Maruti offers a host of accessories with both Arena and Nexa products, expect the majority of the above-mentioned accessories to be on offer with the India-spec Jimny as well. When launched, the Jimny is likely to be priced around Rs 8 lakh and will take on likes of the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha. Force is also gearing up to launch a more powerful variant of the Gurkha in India, called the Xtreme. It is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

