 Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS launching soon

Suzuki Motorcycles has confirmed the launch of an ABS-equipped Gixxer SF. It will be available in both fuel-Injected and carburetted version. This makes the Gixxer SF the only model in the segment to be available with this safety feature.

With no mechanical changes apart from this, the Giccer SF will be powered by a 154.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 14.8PS of peak power and 14Nm of peak torque. The engine is equipped with Suzuki's patented SEP technology, which enhances fuel efficiency and is mated to a slick five-speed transmission.

Bad surfaces are taken care of by 41mm front forks and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Fuel tank capacity is 12 liters and ground clearance is 160mm. While the non-ABS Gixxer SF weighs 140kg, we expect the weight to increase by 1-2kg on the ABS variant owing to the addition of the ABS unit. The Gixxer SF ABS will get an all-digital instrument cluster with speedometer, tachometer, fuel meter, gear position indicator, trip meter and odometer. Colour schemes include the ‘MotoGP’ edition and a new ‘SP’ edition with a tri-tone paint job in red, white and black.

It’s good to see that manufacturers have started introducing the safety net of ABS well ahead of the April 2019 deadline, set by the government for all two-wheelers with a displacement of 125cc and above. This also means that there will be a reasonable price hike across all models, which, in the case of Suzuki Gixxer SF, is around Rs 5,000. Stay tuned to this section for more updates on the launch price and availability.

Source: bikedekho.com