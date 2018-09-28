Suzuki Access 125 And Burgman Street Waiting Period: All You Need To Know

﻿
Here’s how the waiting period is for Suzuki’s sought-after scooters in different cities this festive season

28 September 2018
2018-09-28T16:06:13+0530

Suzuki’s scooters are functional, reliable, reasonably powerful and no-nonsense. The Access 125’s domination in its segment is a true testament to this fact. But the brand simply didn’t want to rest on its laurels, and in a bid to attract the youth in the 125cc scooter segment too, the Japanese brand recently introduced the Burgman Street. Now that the festive season is nearing, the demand for both these scooters have gone up too. Let’s see how long does one have to wait to purchase one of these scooters.

The Access 125 has a month’s waiting period in Kolkata, 15 days in Mumbai & Delhi, and 10 days in Pune. In cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna, the scooter is readily available to customers.

Suzuki Burgman Street launch shot

Since the Suzuki Burgman Street is a relatively new product, the waiting period stands at 1 month in Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata. Delhi customers will have to wait for 20 days whereas Bengaluru and Kochi customers will have to wait for 15 days. If you are living in Jaipur or Patna, prepare to wait for a week to get your hands on the Burgman Street. However, in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, the scooter is available sans any waiting period. Here’s the availability summarised into a table:

The pricing for the Access 125 starts from Rs 55,459 for the base drum brake variant. The new Burgman Street will set you back by Rs 68,000, ex-showroom Delhi. Make sure you take the delivery during the day, so that it is easier to perform a pre-delivery inspection (PDI).

Source: zigwheels.com

