Suspended Principal Of Ryan International Joins Different Branch As Teacher, Pradyuman's Father Questions Move

Neerja Batra, suspended principal of Ryan International School (Bhondsi), where a seven-year-old student was murdered, has now joined Gurugram's Sector- 40 branch as a teacher with the child's father questioning the move.

"How can you reinstate the principal who failed to fulfill her responsibility? What is the meaning of suspension then?" asked Pradyuman Thakur's father.

Batra was suspended for negligence in delivering her duties.

Batra was officiating as Ryan school's principal in Bhondsi branch and was also an in-charge of the school. She has been working with the Ryan school for approximately 20 years.

On September 28, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the arrest of the Pinto family, the owners and trustees of Ryan International School in connection with murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

The Pinto family -- Augustine F. Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

The court will hear the matter next on October 7.

On September 8, the body of the class II student Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit.

