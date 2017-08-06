The Website
06 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:45 am National

Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorist Arrested From Muzaffarnagar

Abdullah is associated with Ansarullah Bangla Team and was involved in preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists especially of Bangladesh and help them get safe hideouts in India.
Outlook Web Bureau
2017-08-06T10:50:15+0530

A suspected Bangladeshi terrorist associated with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) was today arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad from Muzaffarnagar.

Abdullah was arrested from Kutesara locality in Charthawal area of Muzaffarnagar district by an ATS team, IG, ATS, Asim Arun said

He was living in the area for the past one month and earlier was residing in Deoband area of Saharanpur since 2011 and had also got his Aadhar card and passport prepared on fake identity, the officer said.

Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) is an al Qaeda inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh.

ATS teams of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and local police of Shamli are conducting searches after his arrest.

(PTI)

