Sushma Swaraj Says Won’t Contest 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Swaraj shared the decision with reporters in Madhya Pradesh, where elections will be held on November 28.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced that she will not be contesting next year's Lok Sabha elections.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has announced that she won’t contest Lok Sabha elections next year.

“It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections,” Swaraj said.

Swaraj shared the decision with reporters in Madhya Pradesh, where elections will be held on November 28. She is a Lok Sabha member from Vidisha in MP.

Reports say Swaraj cited health reasons for not contesting 2019 elections.

