Sushma Swaraj Retweets Congress's Poll About Her Failure. Here Is Why

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj retweeted a Congress poll started by the Congress Party on Twitter, which asks whether the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was her "biggest failure."

Why would she do that?

The poll, which the Congress posted on Twitter yesterday at 10:50 am, asked:

"Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? Yes or No".

Close to 34,000 people, voted and 76 percent of them voted "No". That is, 76 percent of respondents didn't believe the death of 39 Indians taken hostage in Iraq in 2014 was Swaraj's biggest failure as foreign minister.

Last Thursday, the Congress announced that they would move a Privilege Motion against Swaraj for misleading the families of Indians killed in Iraq by the Islamic State.

On March 20, Sushma Swaraj informed Rajya Sabha members that 39 Indians who went missing in Mosul in 2014, had been killed by the terror group IS.

Swaraj said Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General V.K. Singh would go to Mosul to bring the mortal remains of the deceased back.

The victims, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they were kidnapped.

ANI