The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 September 2017 Last Updated at 3:58 pm National

India Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Abducted Last Year In Yemen Released

Uzhunnalil was abducted in March 2016 by dreaded terror group Islamic State from port city of Aden.
Outlook Web Bureau
India Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Abducted Last Year In Yemen Released
India Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Abducted Last Year In Yemen Released
outlookindia.com
2017-09-12T16:23:30+0530

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed the release of Tom Uzhunnalil, a Kerala priest abducted last year by a terror group in war-torn Yemen.

Muscat secured the release of an Indian priest who was abducted , reported PTI citing Oman's official news agency. The priest, who has been taken to Oman, will fly to Kerala on Tuesday evening.

Swaraj announced Uzhunnalil's release on Twitter.

Advertisement opens in new window

Uzhunnalil was abducted in March 2016 by terror group Islamic State from port city of Aden. He had gone missing after the terror group attacked a care home run by Mother Teresas Missionaries of Charity.

Later that year, a video of the priest appealing to the government to free him was released.

In the video, Tom was seen as pleading for help from Indian government and fellow Christians, including Pope Francis.

In the clip, Uzhunnalil was seen saying, "If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously. I am from India. I am perhaps not considered of much value."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sushma Swaraj Delhi - New Delhi Crime National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nuclear Test: UN Security Council Imposes Tough Sanctions On North Korea
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters