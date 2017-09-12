India Priest Tom Uzhunnalil Abducted Last Year In Yemen Released

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday confirmed the release of Tom Uzhunnalil, a Kerala priest abducted last year by a terror group in war-torn Yemen.

Muscat secured the release of an Indian priest who was abducted , reported PTI citing Oman's official news agency. The priest, who has been taken to Oman, will fly to Kerala on Tuesday evening.

Swaraj announced Uzhunnalil's release on Twitter.

I am happy to inform that Father Tom Uzhunnalil has been rescued.pic.twitter.com/FwAYoTkbj2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 12, 2017

Uzhunnalil was abducted in March 2016 by terror group Islamic State from port city of Aden. He had gone missing after the terror group attacked a care home run by Mother Teresas Missionaries of Charity.

Later that year, a video of the priest appealing to the government to free him was released.

In the video, Tom was seen as pleading for help from Indian government and fellow Christians, including Pope Francis.

In the clip, Uzhunnalil was seen saying, "If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously. I am from India. I am perhaps not considered of much value."