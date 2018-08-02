Sushma Swaraj ‘Prostrated’ Herself In Front Of Chinese Power: Rahul Gandhi On Doklam

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj over reports that China has “quietly resumed” activities in Doklam.

Rahul Gandhi accused Swaraj of “buckling and prostrating” herself in front of the Chinese power.

“Amazing how a lady like Sushma ji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolute subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border,” he tweeted, sharing a report quoting a top US official who said China has quietly resumed its activities in the Doklam area and that neither Bhutan nor India has sought to dissuade it.

Advertisement opens in new window

Congress president’s statement comes a day after Swaraj said in Parliament that India had solved Doklam dispute with ‘maturity’and without losing ground.

“We have resolved the Doklam issue with diplomatic maturity without losing any ground. There is no change in the status quo (on the ground). There is not an iota of change. The face off at sight has been resolved on August 28, 2017," she had said during the Question Hour.

Amazing how a lady like Sushma ji has buckled and prostrated herself in front of Chinese power. Absolute subservience to the leader means our brave jawan has been betrayed on the border. #Doklamhttps://t.co/UALkmH0jZ1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 2, 2018

The US official, Alice G Wells, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, had on July 26 compared Beijing's actions in the Himalayan region with its manoeuvres in the disputed South China Sea.

"Although both countries back down, China has quietly resumed its activities in Doklam and neither Bhutan nor India has sought to dissuade it. China's activities in the Himalayas remind me of its south China Sea policies. How should our failure to respond to the militarisation of the South China Sea inform the international response to these Himalayan border disputes?" Wagner had told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing while responding to a question on China's increased road building activities along the Indian border.