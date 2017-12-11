Sushma Holds Talks With Wang Yi In First High-Level Visit By Chinese Official To India After Dokalam Standoff

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on key bilateral issues. This is the first higi-level visit by a Chinese official to India after the Dokalam standoff.



According to sources, all issues of mutual interest were discussed between the two leaders.



Wang is here to attend the Russia-India-China trilateral meeting.



He will also attend an India-China cultural event in the evening.



The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) are here to deliberate on a range of pressing regional and global issues, including ways to tackle the threat of terrorism and extremism, at the key meeting of the grouping.



This is the first high-level visit from China after the Dokalam standoff in the Sikkim sector this summer.



The 73-day border standoff ended on August 28 after Chinese troops stopped building a key road close to India's 'chicken's neck' corridor -- that connects India to its north east states.



The road was being built by China in an area also claimed by Bhutan.