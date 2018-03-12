The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:25 pm National

Suresh Prabhu Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Minister After TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju Resigns

Outlook Web Bureau
Suresh Prabhu Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Minister After TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju Resigns
Courtesy: twitter.com/sureshpprabhu
Suresh Prabhu Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Minister After TDP's Ashok Gajapathi Raju Resigns
outlookindia.com
2018-03-12T15:27:54+0530

Commerce and Industry Minister, Suresh Prabhu, today took additional charge as the Civil Aviation Minister following the resignation of TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the post last week.

Soon after taking charge, Prabhu held a meeting with senior officials from the ministry, DGCA, AAI, Air India and Pawan Hans, among others. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha was also present.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Prabhu said the aviation sector is competing with other modes of transportation. Such competition would help in bringing down the cost of logistics, he added.

The minister said a lot of work had been done in the aviation sector in the last four years.

He has assumed charge at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for strategic disinvestment of national carrier Air India.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Suresh Prabhu New Delhi Cabinet & Council of Ministers National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Volkswagen Polo Gets New 1L Petrol Engine That Will Power The Ameo Too
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters